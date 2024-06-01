StockNews.com Downgrades HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $303.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $322.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $356.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $371.00 to $360.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $330.00 to $359.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $325.59.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $339.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $318.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $308.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.26, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $88.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.66. HCA Healthcare has a 12 month low of $215.96 and a 12 month high of $339.97.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.35. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 674.49% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $17.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare will post 20.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 13.16%.

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In related news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.00, for a total value of $494,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,544,316. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 876 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.25, for a total value of $289,299.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,474. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.00, for a total transaction of $494,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,544,316. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,617 shares of company stock worth $4,321,986. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of HCA Healthcare

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 2,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

See Also

