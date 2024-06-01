New Gold (NYSE:NGD) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of New Gold (NYSE:NGD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of New Gold from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. TD Securities raised New Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on New Gold in a research note on Friday. They issued an outperform rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank raised New Gold from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $2.25 in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1.94.

New Gold Price Performance

NYSE:NGD opened at $2.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.67 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. New Gold has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $2.31.

New Gold (NYSE:NGD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $192.10 million for the quarter. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 5.23% and a negative net margin of 9.81%. Analysts predict that New Gold will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of New Gold

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of New Gold by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,949,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 322,638 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New Gold in the third quarter worth $3,185,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of New Gold by 24.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,824,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after buying an additional 556,765 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Gold by 116.6% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 123,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 66,667 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in New Gold by 346.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,635,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,968,000 after buying an additional 7,477,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.

See Also

