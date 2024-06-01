First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on FBMS. TheStreet lowered shares of First Bancshares from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Hovde Group reduced their target price on First Bancshares from $29.50 to $28.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.00.

First Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ FBMS opened at $25.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $791.43 million, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.88. First Bancshares has a twelve month low of $22.96 and a twelve month high of $32.06.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. First Bancshares had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $104.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that First Bancshares will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

First Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.68%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Bancshares

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FBMS. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in First Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $895,000. Algebris UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of First Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $3,492,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of First Bancshares by 80.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 17,555 shares of the bank’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 7,815 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 17.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,797 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

About First Bancshares

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First Bank that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

