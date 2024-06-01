CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CVI. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of CVR Energy from $37.00 to $33.75 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of CVR Energy from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a sector underperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th.

CVR Energy Price Performance

Shares of CVI opened at $27.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.58. CVR Energy has a fifty-two week low of $22.85 and a fifty-two week high of $39.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.49.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. CVR Energy had a return on equity of 40.14% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Research analysts predict that CVR Energy will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

CVR Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. CVR Energy’s payout ratio is 30.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVR Energy

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in CVR Energy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 23,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in CVR Energy by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. boosted its holdings in CVR Energy by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 13,694 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in CVR Energy by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 0.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 102,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and marketing, and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and supplies gasoline, crude oil, distillate, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

See Also

