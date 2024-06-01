Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com cut shares of Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Invesco from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $17.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Invesco in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down from $19.00) on shares of Invesco in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Invesco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $21.00 to $19.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invesco presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.79.

Invesco Price Performance

Shares of IVZ opened at $15.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.89, a current ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.83. Invesco has a 52-week low of $12.48 and a 52-week high of $18.71.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.07). Invesco had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Invesco will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invesco Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. This is an increase from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -109.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 1,411.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,756,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,016,000 after buying an additional 3,507,900 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Invesco during the 4th quarter valued at $61,795,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Invesco during the 4th quarter worth $59,713,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,798,051 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $246,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Invesco during the first quarter valued at $41,475,000. Institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Featured Stories

