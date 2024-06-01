Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Price Target Increased to $100.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

BRO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Brown & Brown from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Brown & Brown from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Brown & Brown from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Brown & Brown from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $89.40.

Shares of NYSE:BRO opened at $89.52 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Brown & Brown has a 12 month low of $61.71 and a 12 month high of $91.70. The company has a market cap of $25.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.79.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 21.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brown & Brown will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.00%.

In other news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 144,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.96, for a total transaction of $12,406,005.08. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 37,460,605 shares in the company, valued at $3,220,113,605.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown during the first quarter worth $32,000. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 166.5% during the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 174.0% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

