Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Stoneridge Stock Performance

Shares of SRI opened at $15.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Stoneridge has a 1-year low of $14.63 and a 1-year high of $24.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.32 and a 200 day moving average of $17.23.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The auto parts company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Stoneridge had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 0.84%. The company had revenue of $239.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stoneridge will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Stoneridge

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stoneridge

In other Stoneridge news, Director Kim Korth sold 7,745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total transaction of $127,715.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,513.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Kim Korth sold 7,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total value of $127,715.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 73,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,513.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO James Zizelman bought 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.72 per share, for a total transaction of $102,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,180. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stoneridge during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Stoneridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Stoneridge by 34.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,254 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Stoneridge in the third quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stoneridge during the third quarter worth $256,000. Institutional investors own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

Stoneridge Company Profile

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic systems, components, and modules for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

