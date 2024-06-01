Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on GNTX. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Gentex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Gentex from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gentex currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $37.83.

Shares of GNTX stock opened at $35.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.86. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.98. Gentex has a 12 month low of $25.86 and a 12 month high of $37.58.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). Gentex had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 18.77%. The firm had revenue of $590.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gentex will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is 25.40%.

In other Gentex news, Director Joseph B. Anderson, Jr. sold 4,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total transaction of $162,513.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,764 shares in the company, valued at $129,707.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Gentex in the third quarter worth about $618,000. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 129,203 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,220,000 after purchasing an additional 59,407 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Gentex by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,313,757 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $108,227,000 after buying an additional 1,217,278 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Gentex by 112.3% in the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 24,876 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 13,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Gentex by 104.1% in the 4th quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 184,655 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,030,000 after acquiring an additional 94,195 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

