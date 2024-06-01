HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock opened at $27.61 on Friday. HomeTrust Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $19.37 and a fifty-two week high of $30.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $481.52 million, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.78.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 20.87%. The firm had revenue of $50.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.66 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.75%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 96.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 52,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 12,994 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 441,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,570,000 after purchasing an additional 9,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 829,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,984,000 after purchasing an additional 7,578 shares during the period. 60.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, noninterest-bearing, and interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, business, and nonprofit organizations.

