HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.
Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.00.
Get Our Latest Analysis on HTBI
HomeTrust Bancshares Trading Up 0.2 %
HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 20.87%. The firm had revenue of $50.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.66 million.
HomeTrust Bancshares Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.75%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On HomeTrust Bancshares
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 96.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 52,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 12,994 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 441,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,570,000 after purchasing an additional 9,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 829,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,984,000 after purchasing an additional 7,578 shares during the period. 60.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile
HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, noninterest-bearing, and interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, business, and nonprofit organizations.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than HomeTrust Bancshares
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Chevron Eyes Hess, Exxon Resists: Here’s the Trade
Receive News & Ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.