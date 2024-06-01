Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CBRL. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. CL King lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $48.78 on Friday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 12 month low of $43.38 and a 12 month high of $102.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.48.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $817.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.61 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is 138.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,622,873 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $176,257,000 after buying an additional 12,128 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,036,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $148,107,000 after buying an additional 7,587 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 717,922 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,337,000 after buying an additional 25,354 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,727,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 130,110 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,743,000 after buying an additional 26,090 shares during the period. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

