Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $90.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AMBA. Bank of America dropped their price target on Ambarella from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ambarella from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Ambarella from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Ambarella to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.75.

Shares of AMBA stock opened at $58.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -13.74 and a beta of 1.65. Ambarella has a 52-week low of $40.31 and a 52-week high of $89.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.25.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $51.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.68 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 23.78% and a negative net margin of 74.81%. Analysts expect that Ambarella will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Chan W. Lee sold 1,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total transaction of $52,965.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 124,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,116,673.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO John Alexander Young sold 1,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total value of $76,171.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,300,023.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Chan W. Lee sold 1,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total value of $52,965.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 124,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,116,673.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,648 shares of company stock valued at $327,595 in the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 13,576.9% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

