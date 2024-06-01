American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Price Target Increased to $20.00 by Analysts at Roth Mkm

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Roth Mkm from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

American Superconductor Trading Up 10.0 %

AMSC opened at $19.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $589.59 million, a P/E ratio of -49.18 and a beta of 1.97. American Superconductor has a 12 month low of $4.02 and a 12 month high of $20.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.22.

Insider Activity at American Superconductor

In related news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $429,780.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 348,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,159,375.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other American Superconductor news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $429,780.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 348,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,159,375.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 20,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $304,684.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,057,121 shares in the company, valued at $15,666,533.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Superconductor

American Superconductor Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in American Superconductor during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,290,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 640,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 25,604 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 873,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,591,000 after purchasing an additional 323,472 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 172.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 122,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 77,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Superconductor during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,291,000. 52.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

