Morgan Stanley Raises Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Price Target to $67.00

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AMBA. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Ambarella from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ambarella to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ambarella currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.75.

Ambarella Stock Up 20.6 %

Shares of AMBA stock opened at $58.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.74 and a beta of 1.65. Ambarella has a 52 week low of $40.31 and a 52 week high of $89.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.48 and a 200-day moving average of $53.25.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.03. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 74.81% and a negative return on equity of 23.78%. The business had revenue of $51.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.68 million. Analysts anticipate that Ambarella will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Ambarella

In other news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 2,173 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total transaction of $107,063.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 806,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,742,758.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 2,173 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total transaction of $107,063.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 806,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,742,758.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 1,198 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total value of $59,025.46. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 964,664 shares in the company, valued at $47,528,995.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,648 shares of company stock worth $327,595 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ambarella

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ambarella by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,340,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $220,384,000 after acquiring an additional 248,297 shares during the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ambarella in the 4th quarter worth about $65,543,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Ambarella by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 704,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,171,000 after acquiring an additional 29,379 shares during the last quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP increased its holdings in Ambarella by 121.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP now owns 649,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,626,000 after acquiring an additional 355,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Ambarella by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 533,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,727,000 after acquiring an additional 104,072 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Featured Articles

