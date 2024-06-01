TD Asset Management Inc Purchases Shares of 89,814 Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

TD Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 89,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,756,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Everest Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $373,130,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the 4th quarter valued at $328,064,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the fourth quarter worth $202,271,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the fourth quarter worth $173,587,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Everest Group during the fourth quarter worth $168,328,000. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everest Group Price Performance

EG stock opened at $390.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.57. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $331.08 and a 52-week high of $417.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $379.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $377.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Everest Group Increases Dividend

Everest Group ( NYSE:EG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $16.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.98 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Everest Group had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $11.31 EPS. Research analysts expect that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 61.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. This is a positive change from Everest Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Everest Group from $402.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup cut Everest Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $452.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Everest Group from $466.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $445.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Everest Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.11.

About Everest Group

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

