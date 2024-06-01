TD Asset Management Inc Trims Stock Holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

TD Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 385,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 34,655 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.21% of Exact Sciences worth $28,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 459.5% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 414 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Exact Sciences by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 773 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 848 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Exact Sciences Price Performance

Shares of EXAS stock opened at $45.45 on Friday. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12-month low of $43.59 and a 12-month high of $100.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Insider Activity

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.50). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $637.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.95 million. As a group, analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Exact Sciences news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,025,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 1,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $69,473.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,156,191 shares in the company, valued at $69,544,888.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,025,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,498 shares of company stock worth $370,105 over the last 90 days. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on EXAS. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.40.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EXAS

About Exact Sciences

(Free Report)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.