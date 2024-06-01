TD Asset Management Inc Buys 10,350 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258,766 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 10,350 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $31,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 77.6% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 238 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 530.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 252 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total value of $168,829.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 161,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,987,669.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other EOG Resources news, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total transaction of $168,829.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 161,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,987,669.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 7,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total transaction of $1,014,806.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,079,753.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,512 shares of company stock valued at $2,144,972 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EOG Resources Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $124.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $130.58 and its 200 day moving average is $122.52. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.32 and a 1 year high of $139.67.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on EOG. Truist Financial cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.09.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

