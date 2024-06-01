TD Asset Management Inc Purchases 69,842 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 160.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 113,447 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 69,842 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.46% of Littelfuse worth $30,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Littelfuse by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC grew its stake in Littelfuse by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 66,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,853,000 after purchasing an additional 18,625 shares in the last quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 76,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,457,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Littelfuse by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LFUS has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Littelfuse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Baird R W raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.00.

NASDAQ LFUS opened at $256.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $243.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.80 and a 12-month high of $309.94.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.01. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $535.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is currently 29.78%.

In other Littelfuse news, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 6,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.49, for a total transaction of $1,568,179.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,753,583.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 2,219 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.33, for a total transaction of $568,796.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,263,936.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 6,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.49, for a total transaction of $1,568,179.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,753,583.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,160 shares of company stock worth $2,829,959 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

