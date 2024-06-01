TD Asset Management Inc Raises Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 201,548 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,705 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Lennar were worth $30,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennar in the fourth quarter valued at about $900,000. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 196.1% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 7,357 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 4,872 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 45,417 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Skopos Labs Inc. purchased a new position in Lennar during the 4th quarter worth $303,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,204 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LEN shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $224.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Lennar from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Lennar from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.88.

Insider Activity at Lennar

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total transaction of $1,627,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,629 shares in the company, valued at $20,927,938.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total value of $1,627,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,927,938.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy Banse acquired 1,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $157.00 per share, for a total transaction of $247,275.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,863. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lennar Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $160.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $159.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.16. Lennar Co. has a one year low of $102.90 and a one year high of $172.59.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The construction company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Lennar’s payout ratio is 14.02%.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

