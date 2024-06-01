TD Asset Management Inc Raises Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 323,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,285 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.09% of Consolidated Edison worth $29,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 215.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE:ED opened at $94.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $32.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.34. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $80.46 and a one year high of $98.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.13.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their price target on Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.46.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

