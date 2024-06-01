3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Acquired by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 261,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,061 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in 3M were worth $28,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 3.8% in the third quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in 3M by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 10,489 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 20,931 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,288,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 5,032 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 387 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of 3M from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.55.

3M stock opened at $100.14 on Friday. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $106.04. The company has a market capitalization of $55.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.87, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.64.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.29. 3M had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. The business had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that 3M will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. 3M’s payout ratio is -22.01%.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

