Stifel Financial Corp Has $41.39 Million Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.05% of KLA worth $41,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on KLAC. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $800.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of KLA from $760.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on KLA from $605.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com downgraded KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on KLA from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $727.15.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total value of $10,039,269.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,748,351.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total transaction of $10,039,269.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,748,351.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total value of $2,272,897.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,809,017.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,136 shares of company stock worth $24,016,781 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KLA Stock Performance

Shares of KLAC opened at $759.53 on Friday. KLA Co. has a one year low of $437.20 and a one year high of $791.96. The company has a market cap of $102.26 billion, a PE ratio of 39.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $709.31 and a 200-day moving average of $643.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.32. KLA had a return on equity of 102.37% and a net margin of 27.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 23.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Featured Articles

