Stifel Financial Corp Buys 75,028 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 607,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,028 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.09% of American International Group worth $41,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AIG. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in American International Group by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 407,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,600,000 after purchasing an additional 30,389 shares during the period. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in American International Group during the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,270,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $153,882,000 after buying an additional 263,943 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,381,419 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $93,591,000 after acquiring an additional 45,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in American International Group by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at American International Group

In other news, Director John C. Inglis acquired 659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.39 per share, for a total transaction of $49,682.01. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,682.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director John C. Inglis bought 659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.39 per share, for a total transaction of $49,682.01. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 659 shares in the company, valued at $49,682.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $25,264,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,346,215.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American International Group Trading Up 0.7 %

AIG stock opened at $78.82 on Friday. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.78 and a 12 month high of $80.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.12 and its 200 day moving average is $71.83. The company has a market capitalization of $52.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.11. American International Group had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $12.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

American International Group declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 1st that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire up to 19.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AIG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on American International Group from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American International Group from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on American International Group from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of American International Group from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.06.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on American International Group

American International Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.