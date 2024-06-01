Stifel Financial Corp Has $40.50 Million Stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,401,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,846 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.72% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $40,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 78,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Cedrus LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 101,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 10,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC boosted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPE opened at $17.25 on Friday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $15.46 and a 52-week high of $17.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.22 and a 200-day moving average of $16.99.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

