Stifel Financial Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 420,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,415 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $38,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 264.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VFH opened at $101.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.38. Vanguard Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $75.71 and a twelve month high of $103.05. The company has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

