ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,515 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,271 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.13% of ANSYS worth $40,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in ANSYS by 135.7% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $317.45 on Friday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $258.01 and a 1-year high of $364.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $331.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $328.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.71 billion, a PE ratio of 63.74, a P/E/G ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.16.

Insider Activity

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.54). ANSYS had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $466.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.08, for a total value of $51,312.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,043,001.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on ANSS. Barclays upped their price objective on ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Saturday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $320.00.

ANSYS Company Profile

(Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

Featured Stories

