Stifel Financial Corp Raises Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 321,861 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,718 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $37,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $681,000. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 15,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $124.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.76. The company has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $102.66 and a 12 month high of $125.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.9976 dividend. This represents a $3.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

