Stifel Financial Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 291,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,492 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.18% of M&T Bank worth $39,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the third quarter worth $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

M&T Bank Stock Up 2.6 %

NYSE:MTB opened at $151.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.41. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.53 and a fifty-two week high of $156.65.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.11). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 19.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 1,821 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.78, for a total value of $280,033.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,278.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 28,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $4,182,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,367 shares in the company, valued at $923,215. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 1,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.78, for a total value of $280,033.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,278.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,359 shares of company stock valued at $19,475,472. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on M&T Bank from $154.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on M&T Bank from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.48.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

