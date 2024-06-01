Stifel Financial Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,168,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,642 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.12% of Baker Hughes worth $39,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 44.0% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Baker Hughes by 38.2% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BKR shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Baker Hughes news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,998 shares in the company, valued at $508,132.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 55,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $1,791,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,945,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $169,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,132.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,980 shares of company stock worth $2,255,160 over the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Baker Hughes Price Performance

Baker Hughes stock opened at $33.48 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $26.96 and a 52-week high of $37.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.86 and its 200 day moving average is $32.15. The company has a market cap of $33.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.44.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.93%.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

