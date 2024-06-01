Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 403,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 4,080 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.12% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $38,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 410.2% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Up 2.2 %

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $99.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.83. The company has a market cap of $32.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $84.80 and a 1-year high of $107.02.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.70 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at LyondellBasell Industries

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 16,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total value of $1,708,229.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,960,440.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robin W.T. Buchanan sold 18,111 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total transaction of $1,819,431.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,233,246.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 16,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total transaction of $1,708,229.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,960,440.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

