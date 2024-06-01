Stifel Financial Corp Sells 8,188 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 498,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,188 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $32,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Fastenal during the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Fastenal by 5.8% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal during the third quarter worth $329,000. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fastenal by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 46,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in Fastenal by 0.7% during the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 81,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,461,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FAST. HSBC raised their price objective on Fastenal from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on Fastenal from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.33.

Fastenal Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $65.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.14. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $52.86 and a 1 year high of $79.04.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.98% and a net margin of 15.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 24th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.23%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP James C. Jansen sold 11,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total transaction of $732,191.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,677,096.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fastenal news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 11,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $832,472.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. Jansen sold 11,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total transaction of $732,191.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,677,096.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

