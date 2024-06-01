Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEUFree Report) by 48.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 654,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 617,911 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.10% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $36,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 67,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after purchasing an additional 16,212 shares during the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 40,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC now owns 44,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after buying an additional 8,380 shares in the last quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 47,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,276,000.

VEU stock opened at $59.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.71. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $49.47 and a 12 month high of $60.59. The company has a market cap of $39.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

