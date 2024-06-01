SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,663 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.16% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $32,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDY. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 68,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,190,000 after buying an additional 3,041 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.8% in the third quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 1,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Divergent Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Divergent Planning LLC now owns 57,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 16,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,237,000 after purchasing an additional 6,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter.

MDY stock opened at $546.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $539.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $516.62. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $424.22 and a 52-week high of $558.34. The company has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

