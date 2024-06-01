Stifel Financial Corp Has $31.88 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 123.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 845,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 466,733 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 1.23% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF worth $31,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,000. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 653.4% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 8,847 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 1,155.8% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 27,266 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 1,073.8% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 8,365 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA XLG opened at $43.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.98 and its 200-day moving average is $39.98. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 1-year low of $32.74 and a 1-year high of $43.85.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

