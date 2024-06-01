Stifel Financial Corp Sells 5,906 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 477,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,906 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.16% of Iron Mountain worth $33,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Iron Mountain by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain

In other Iron Mountain news, Director Wendy J. Murdock sold 3,547 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.60, for a total value of $275,247.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,625,254.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 996 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $79,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Wendy J. Murdock sold 3,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.60, for a total transaction of $275,247.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,625,254.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,355 shares of company stock worth $11,663,526 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Trading Up 1.3 %

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

IRM opened at $80.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.72. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $52.81 and a fifty-two week high of $83.00. The company has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 393.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IRM has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Iron Mountain from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.80.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

