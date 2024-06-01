Stifel Financial Corp Has $33.82 Million Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 442,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,272 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $33,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $156,701,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $76,901,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,150,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6,807.2% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 938,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,718,000 after buying an additional 925,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,986,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,700,000 after acquiring an additional 706,134 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BIV opened at $74.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.83. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $70.43 and a one year high of $76.76.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

