Stifel Financial Corp Lowers Holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 435,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 29,054 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $34,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CP shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.67.

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $79.37 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.29. The stock has a market cap of $74.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.96. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52-week low of $68.92 and a 52-week high of $91.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 8.48%. Equities analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.95%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

