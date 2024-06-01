Stifel Financial Corp Cuts Stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 321,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,559 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.05% of iShares Agency Bond ETF worth $34,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC now owns 8,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

AGZ stock opened at $107.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.54. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $104.80 and a 12 month high of $108.88.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Profile

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

