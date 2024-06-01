iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 728,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,251 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.16% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $29,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EEM. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 657.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 4,376,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $175,998,000 after buying an additional 3,798,757 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,317,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,272 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,860.4% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 890,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,779,000 after acquiring an additional 867,628 shares during the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 1,546,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,181,000 after purchasing an additional 623,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,888,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $41.79 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $36.38 and a 12-month high of $43.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.37.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.