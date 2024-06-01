Stifel Financial Corp Has $29.23 Million Position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,029 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $29,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 27.6% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,990,000 after acquiring an additional 4,809 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $335,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 26,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,168,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VCR opened at $304.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $306.19 and its 200 day moving average is $302.36. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12-month low of $247.52 and a 12-month high of $319.44.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

