Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,191,057 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,429 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 1.19% of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF worth $35,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CGDV. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 513,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,319,000 after purchasing an additional 95,468 shares during the period. Choreo LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 151,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,528,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 522,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,590,000 after acquiring an additional 61,365 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 117.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,098,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA CGDV opened at $32.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.76. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a twelve month low of $25.32 and a twelve month high of $33.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.92.

About Capital Group Dividend Value ETF

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

