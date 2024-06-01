VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp cut its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 420,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,708 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.33% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $35,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 4,305 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 10,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 89.0% in the third quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 14,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 6,642 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 8,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,271,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,763,000 after acquiring an additional 164,926 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:MOAT opened at $86.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.08.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

