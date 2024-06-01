Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 425,678 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,610 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.08% of Sysco worth $31,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYY. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Sysco by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 189,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,838,000 after acquiring an additional 24,697 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 13,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 15,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Sysco by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 597,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,674,000 after acquiring an additional 62,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Sysco

In other Sysco news, CAO Neil Russell sold 1,722 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $137,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Sysco from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Sysco from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Sysco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.10.

Sysco Stock Performance

NYSE:SYY opened at $72.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.32. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.24 and a fifty-two week high of $82.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 99.88%. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 48.78%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Further Reading

