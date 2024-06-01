Stifel Financial Corp Buys 92,144 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 32.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 373,181 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92,144 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $30,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHG. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $94.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.80. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $69.78 and a 12 month high of $96.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.63 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

