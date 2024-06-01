Stifel Financial Corp Reduces Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 744,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 72,360 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.08% of BCE worth $29,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BCE by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of BCE by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 31,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of BCE by 84.1% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BCE by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,016,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 21,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on BCE shares. Argus lowered shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on BCE from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price target (down from $54.00) on shares of BCE in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of BCE from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, CIBC upgraded BCE from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BCE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

BCE Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE BCE opened at $34.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $31.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.55. BCE Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.82 and a 52 week high of $46.58.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. BCE had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 16.86%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

BCE Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.738 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.63%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 204.86%.

BCE Profile

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

