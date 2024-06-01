Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 72,122 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 443,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,122 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $36,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 337.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 189,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,404,000 after purchasing an additional 146,211 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 220,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,958,000 after buying an additional 14,346 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 14,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares during the period. Finally, Chesapeake Capital Corp IL acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,713,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT opened at $79.65 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $73.78 and a 52-week high of $81.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.69.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2919 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

