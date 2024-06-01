Stifel Financial Corp Trims Stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,484 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.17% of Watsco worth $28,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WSO. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Watsco in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Watsco in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Watsco during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Watsco in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Watsco in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WSO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Watsco from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Watsco in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $404.25.

Shares of NYSE WSO opened at $474.90 on Friday. Watsco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $318.53 and a 12-month high of $491.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $449.47 and a 200 day moving average of $418.39.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 7.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a $2.70 dividend. This represents a $10.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This is a positive change from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.45. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.08%.

In related news, Director John Alexander Macdonald sold 5,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.41, for a total transaction of $2,487,830.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.85, for a total value of $366,759.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,714.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Alexander Macdonald sold 5,334 shares of Watsco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.41, for a total value of $2,487,830.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.86% of the company’s stock.

About Watsco



Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

