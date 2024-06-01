Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 396,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,857 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $28,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,227,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,534,000 after buying an additional 139,064 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 414,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,946,000 after purchasing an additional 138,806 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,072,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,896,000 after purchasing an additional 31,700 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 543.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after buying an additional 23,647 shares in the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $62.44 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $50.72 and a 1 year high of $87.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.78.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.11. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $21.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 12th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADM. TheStreet lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on Archer-Daniels-Midland

Insider Buying and Selling at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In other news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 6,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $419,279.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,545.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.