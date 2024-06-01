Stifel Financial Corp Sells 74,976 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 515,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 74,976 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.20% of W. R. Berkley worth $36,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 123.1% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 106.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in W. R. Berkley by 132.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 68.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on W. R. Berkley from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.38.

Shares of NYSE WRB opened at $81.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.60. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52-week low of $55.50 and a 52-week high of $89.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 12.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

