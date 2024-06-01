iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 362,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,273 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $35,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

BATS:EFG opened at $103.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.77. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.