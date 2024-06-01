Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 6,436.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,718,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,677,381 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.79% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $36,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 250.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 57,050.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of PDBC opened at $14.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.15 and its 200-day moving average is $13.80. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12-month low of $13.05 and a 12-month high of $15.35.
About Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF
The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Chevron Eyes Hess, Exxon Resists: Here’s the Trade
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.